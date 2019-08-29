Good: Nadia Dorofeeva admired the gorgeous figure in a stylish linen (photo)
Popular singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass”, excite network a photo shoot for a glossy magazine and showed some new candid shots. The star published in Instagram footage of posing in stylish black underwear, showing off a slim figure. Image Dorofeeva complements the translucent shirt-gown with long sleeves.
“Anyway, I’m good” — was not shy Dorofeeva. And she was right. A new photo has caused a wave of excitement from subscribers.
“You’re beautiful and it certainly”, “Boyeee, beautiful, crazy, figure”, “You are a delight to the eye”, “eye-popping”, — write in the comments under the photo.
The magazine Nadia also shared intimate details of family life with Vladimir Dantes. She admitted that in the beginning of the relationship was terribly jealous of her husband, had consumed his brain and swore, when he left for work.
“When Vova began to travel, it seemed to me that life is over. Within a week after the first trip, he took out the brain, swore and said that we will not be able to live there”, — said the singer.
She also admitted that could not cope with jealousy, could not stand her friends husband. To cope with the problem, she went to a psychologist.
