Good news for those who sleep no more than 4-5 hours: found “short sleep gene”
Scientists from the University of southern California in San Francisco have identified one of the “short sleep gene” that prevents the memory impairment in people who comfortably sleep four to six hours a day. This is the third identified gene, which leads to a shortened duration of normal sleep. The first two were discovered by the same team of researchers, says the article in the scientific journal Science Transitional Medicine.
The authors report that neuroscientists led by Professor Ying-Hui Fu found a new gene from the father and the son, who slept an average of 5.5 and 4.3 hours a day, feeling well rested. At the same time both relatives have not observed any negative physical and cognitive effects that usually accompany sleep deprivation.
When sequencing the genomes of both subjects were discovered point mutation in the gene NPSR1, located on the short arm of chromosome 7. It encodes a signaling protein — neuropeptide receptor located on the membranes of nerve cells and is involved in regulating States of sleep and wakefulness. This mutation is extremely rare and occurs in only one of four million people.
To better understand the function of this protein, scientists have studied the behavior of genetically modified mice with a mutation in the gene NPSR1: rodents not only spent less time in sleep, but was more active after waking up, than mice without these mutations.
As the scientists explain, NPSR1 protein involved in the signaling pathway which activates wakefulness and activates other molecules involved in the same way. By introducing into mice a compound that activates NPSR1, neuroscientists have established that the mutant form of the protein “starts the work” a greater number of molecules than neotantra. In addition, the mutant protein activated easier.
Then the mouse passed the tests on the memory. The animals were placed in a special chamber gave a few moments to get comfortable, and then beat them with electric shock and was taken from the camera. The next day, mice were placed there, the rodents, who had slept, or froze, or moved the camera much slower than the first time. Neatentie mice with sleep deprivation did not show such behavior and showed no fear when returning to the camera. And animals with a mutation in the gene NPSR1 who slept less than usual, behaved as well as mice with normal sleep duration.
“NPSR1 not only contributes to short sleep, but also prevents problems with memory, which is usually the result of sleep deprivation— said Ian-Hui Fu. — This is the first gene protects from one of the many adverse effects of lack of sleep.” This work also opens new perspectives in the treatment of sleep disorders. As NPSR1 — cell receptor, it represents a potential target for medicines”.
