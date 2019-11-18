“Good sex is hard to forget, and I don’t remember anything”: the full text of the controversial interview of Prince…
The son of the British Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew was at the center of the scandal over his friendship with American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. As already reported “FACTS”, the 66-year-old businessman, financier and managing hedge funds was arrested in early July on charges of sex trafficking of minors and the pressure on witnesses. This was the second arrest Epstein.
The first time he appeared in the dock in 2007. Then he was accused of molesting minors. Thanks to his connections, and Geoffrey was acquainted with Donald trump, bill Clinton and other influential people, he managed to conclude a deal with prosecutors to avoid a life sentence. Epstein served 13 months. The conditions of the financier was extremely soft. He was allowed day leave prison and work in a private office. In fact, Geoffrey only slept in the chamber.
However, new charges were very serious. Epstein was threatened with imprisonment for the term up to 45 years. In other words, the billionaire could from prison never to get out. He was denied bail, and on August 10 a businessman was found dead in his prison cell in new York. According to the official version, he hanged himself. But the Western media do not believe that Epstein voluntarily retired from life. Actively discussed the version that the billionaire had helped to do it. Too many details in this story point to it.
Business Epstein has somehow affected so many famous people in different countries. Excuses had US President Trump, and family of Clinton, and the richest people in the world Jeff Bezos and bill gates. They were all familiar with Jeffrey, were on his yacht, and enjoyed his private plane, appeared at parties, which he constantly arranged.
Was among those whose name is constantly heard in this whole sordid affair, and Britain’s Prince Andrew. He not only frequently visited Epstein, but he invited the billionaire to the Royal residence! But this is not the most terrible. American Virginia Roberts, who was among the sex slaves Jeffrey, claims that it was three times forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. At the time she was 17 years old! In one of these cases we are talking about group sex with minors. These accusations cast a shadow on the entire Royal family.
Prince Andrew was silent. And suddenly agreed to give an interview of broadcasting company BBC. The evening of 17 November, the conversation between the son of Queen Elizabeth II with a journalist for BBC Newsnight Emily Maitlis shown on television. The conversation at Buckingham Palace created a furor. Answers Andrew, according to the vast majority of the audience, sounded unconvincing. The Prince denied everything, but the way he did it, only convinced many, if not all, he stuck to his ears in this scandal.
Leading British journalists do not understand why Andrew even went on such a step. They believe that silence would be preferable. Prince accused of snobbery, arrogance, that it in any way — by word or gesture or intonation — has expressed sympathy for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. According to some, Councilman Andrew, responsible for communication with media and public relations, has resigned.
Buckingham Palace has rushed to protect the son of the Queen. In the official statement of the press service stresses that Prince Andrew had one goal in mind — to answer questions, even uncomfortable, openly and honestly, to put an end to the rumors regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
“FACTS” decided to publish the full text of a controversial interview to our readers to draw their own conclusions and compare them with the estimates that the media give the answers of the British Prince.
“I am fascinated by nature. Always strive to learn something new”
— Your Royal Highness, we have arrived at Buckingham Palace in very unusual circumstances. Usually we discuss with you your work, your service as a member of the Royal family, but today you chose to talk another topic. The first time you agreed to talk about it. Why you made this decision now?
Because it was difficult to choose the time before to talk about Mr. Epstein and all that is connected with it. We spoke to Newsnight about six months ago and spoke about my work. And then, unfortunately, neither I nor your program has not been possible to date to meet again. Now the opportunity was there, and I’m glad to see you here.
— As you said, we will talk about your friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. When it started, how did you meet?
— Well, that was in 1999. We introduced him to a friend who I knew in College. Can’t say that we had a close friendship. Rather, we became friends through other people. And although I was often in the United States, we saw him not every time. Can’t say that we spent a lot of time together. I believe I met him once or twice a year, perhaps, one day it was three times a year. Happened is that I flew to USA, and it was not at that time in the country. And he said, “Why don’t you stay in one of my houses?” I usually answered: “That’s very sweet, thank you.” But to call him my very, very close friend it might be a very big stretch. He had an incredible ability to surround himself with outstanding people. So I attended his dinner parties, at which it was possible to meet with academics, policy makers, UN staff. I want to say it was very decent Americans.
— That’s what you’re attracted to?
Yes.
— I ask again, because society has formed the opinion… You called the “Prince of parties”. There are reasons for this?
— Oh, I think this is a stretch. I don’t know why I deserve such a title, because I… actually, I’ve never gone to parties. In the early ‘ 80s I remained a bachelor for quite a long time. But then I got married and was happy, I didn’t need to include this way. And what I dropped in to visit Jeffrey, had no relationship to the parties, that’s for sure.
— You said you weren’t close friends, but you can call him a good friend? You trusted him?
— Yeah, I think so, but I was not looking for ever bad Dating, if you know what I mean. I addicting nature. Besides, always strive to learn something new. At that time, when we met, I just retired from the Navy. And the naval service — it is quite an isolated occupation. You’re at sea most of the time. After retiring from the Navy, I became a special representative of the Royal family on issues of international trade and investment. And I wanted to know more about what’s happening in global business. This is another good reason to maintain a relationship with Geoffrey, to his guest. It gave me the opportunity to visit wall street and other such places and find out what was vital to me at the time.
But he also stayed with you. In 2000, she was at Windsor castle and Sandringham. Your invitation opened the way to the heart of the Royal family.
— I want to emphasize that it was an invitation from me personally, not from the Royal family. And remember that I invited not him alone. Rather, it was an invitation from me my friend was at University with, who was his girlfriend. The only reason he was among the guests.
— Correct me if I’m wrong, but you had a party at Sandringham in honor of the birthday girl Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell?
— No, it was a hunting weekend.
— Hunting weekend…
— Exactly, just a hunting weekend and nothing more.
But Epstein was a guest at Windsor castle and Sandringham…
— Yes, Yes.
— And we now know that he was attracted to underage girls to work as prostitutes, providing sexual services.
— We know about it now, but at that time there were no signs that he was doing, either here or in the US. In any case, neither I nor any of my friends did not notice this. I repeat, the slightest sign that I did not see any during our meetings with him in the US, not even when he stayed in his homes. Absolutely nothing. And I, if you remember, was at that time patron of the campaign NSPCC”s Full Stop, the purpose of which was the deliverance of the children from violence. I knew all the external signs of such things but never seen them there.
“Even if there was something I had no part in this”
So you have a relationship with him, met, visited with him many times and did not see anything that could cause you suspicion…
Nothing.
— On the whole time…
Nothing.
— Let me remind you again that you were aboard his private jet.
Yes.
— Been to his private island.
Yes.
— Visited mansion Ghislaine Maxwell in London’s Belgravia.
Yes.
In may 2006, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Epstein and charged with sexual assault against a child.
Yes.
— And in July he was invited to Windsor castle for the celebration of the 18th anniversary of your daughter Beatrice. Why did you do it?
— Because I invited Ghislaine. But this is not so important. I don’t think at the moment… No, I definitely did not know, by sending an invitation about what is happening in the United States. The media have not covered the issue of the warrant, and he didn’t say that.
— He has not discussed with you the fact that he would be arrested?
— No.
He was at a party to you, knowing that the police was conducting investigation against him.
— The police? I’m not quite sure. I do not know. See this is the problem, I really knew nothing about it.
— Then the police of palm beach.
— I’m afraid I don’t know anything about it. The problem is that all this happened in the United States. I’ve never been a part of this and knew nothing.
In 2008 he was convicted of forcing minors into prostitution, as well as in mediation. He was put in jail. It was your friend. And you do not know about this?
— I stopped all contact with him, knowing that he is under investigation. It was at the end of 2006. And we didn’t speak until 2010. This is one of those unpleasant things through which sometimes you have to go to each of us. And then, ashamed… I Assure you.
So, no contacts?
— No.
— In all the time that he served time, not one call, letter or anything?
— No, no and no.
— He was released in July 2010, a few months later — in December — you went to his home in new York? Why? Why you stayed with the people convicted for sexual crimes?
— A good question. I ask it since then, how it happened, how did it become public knowledge. I ask myself why I went to see him, was it right? I can tell you that he did it with only one purpose — to declare to him that we should no longer be seen together, because he was convicted. I consulted with a number of people. There were different opinions — to meet him or not. For some time I pondered the option of a telephone conversation. Counselors considered him preferable. But I decided that it would be cowardice. I had to go and see him and explain. And I went to new York. It was not the main purpose of my trip. Accumulated other case. But I chose the time to meet him. We walked through the Park and talked. By the way, here’s that photo, which was published by all the media, did it during one of our walks. I said, “Look, what happened, I do not think that it is appropriate to continue to maintain our relationship.” During that conversation, we reached an understanding and decided that we will no longer communicate. And I left, in my opinion, the next day and no more contact with him did not support.
— What he told you, when I heard that you break the friendship?
— I would describe it as understanding. He did not go into the reasons, to talk about what I did. Said that accepts my position. He added that he had pleaded guilty, was punished and has served his. Said he must continue to live. I said, “Yes, but I’m afraid that we no longer can see each other and communicate. It is unlikely it would be smart on our part”.
— Who recommended you then break your friendship? This idea came from Buckingham Palace? It was a Queen? Her Majesty was involved?
— No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. It came from… Well, there were a few… one of my assistants, friends, family members, with whom I discussed this topic. They said that I should take the initiative to meet him. I had to tell him: “All this is the end”.
— It was December 2010.
Yes.
— He threw a party to celebrate his release and has invited you as guest of honor.
— No. I didn’t go. Oh, in 2010… Just there wasn’t a party on the occasion of his release. So, a little dinner. Man eight or ten, not more. And if you then had a party, I don’t know about that.
— So you was the guest of honor at the dinner.
— Well, Yes, it was dinner, although unlikely it is possible to speak so formally. Well, Yes, I was there… at the dinner, Yes.
— I’m asking all these questions because I want to understand what it is. You said you went to him to break your relationship, and held in his new York mansion for a few days. I would like to know how long?
— But I told you that I had in new York were other things to do.
— But you live in his house…
Yes.
— In the house of a man who was imprisoned for sexual offences.
— It was a convenient place. I mean, I want to say that pondered this situation many times. I realize now, given all that we now know that it was definitely wrong on my part. But at the time I thought I was doing the right thing, with dignity.
At that time, in those few days, according to witnesses, the mansion was visited by many young lady. They came and went. There is a video as Epstein enters his mansion, accompanied by several girls. And at that time you were in the same house. With friends.
— I never Want to say that even if there was something like that, I was not involved in this. And attitudes had not. You want to understand what kind of mansion. To me it resembled a train station, because there was always someone there and someone left. Don’t know what they were doing. I was not involved in this. I’m afraid I have no comment, because I really don’t know anything.
— Then there was visiting John Brockman, a literary agent. Now he says that he saw you there. You massaged the feet of the young Russian. It was?
— No.
— Are you absolutely sure or you don’t remember?
— Yes, absolutely sure.
— So, John Brockman lying?
— I don’t… wouldn’t… I’m not familiar with Mr. B. and I don’t know what he’s talking about.
— But you say that no Russian girl never massaged your feet in the home Epstein?
Never.
I’m sorry, but it’s a very strange way to break a friendship. To spend four days in the house, to dine there. A very strange way.
It’s hard to explain it. I think you are absolutely right. But the truth is that I actually went to him for this and accepted the invitation to dinner. And our walk in the Park. It was all part of a breakup.
— Let’s talk about this walk in Central Park. About that when you took a picture together. Some of your friends believe that Epstein did all of this. He wanted you with him photographed. Does it bother you that he’s trying to use you?
Prince Andrew (left) with Jeffrey Epstein. The same walk
— And again, we’re talking about fresh information, which appeared after his suicide. We, personally me, my men didn’t find any evidence that a walk in the Park was staged. Nothing to prove malice. I think someone was just lucky to take this picture. There was a lot of my bodyguards. They didn’t notice anyone who was specifically waiting for our arrival. By the way, in the picture visible to those who ensured my safety. Yes, he could conceive, but…
— I want to ask, do you think it was part of the plan Epstein in his public rehabilitation?
— Oh, no! I don’t think so. If so… If the picture was taken with a purpose, it’s… it’s not consistent with what happened then.
Still, I can’t understand why you then publicly announced the severance of friendly relations with him? Not explained publicly why so? Maybe you were worried that it would compromise you?
— No, no.
— Do you regret that trip?
Yes.
— Do you regret being friends with Epstein?
— No, even now. The reason is that, through this friendship met with many people, relationships are very appreciated. Learned from him or because of him so much. But I want again to emphasize that we were never close friends. And I stayed at his house for his girls, not because of him.
— The December visit, it was the only time you saw him after the conviction?
— Yes, Yes.
— So you haven’t seen him or talked to him?
— No.
— Never after?
— No, it sounds funny, but in 2010 I decided to meet him… first of all to tell him… Look, I’m not in a hurry, flew headlong. Enough time has passed since its release and our meeting. I have been busy. And I went to talk to him.
And to stay in his house, in the house of the convicted for sexual crimes?
— I could easily stay elsewhere, but it was convenient. And we haven’t talked to him more after the walk in the Park. The house is large and, as I said, there was always a fuss. He disappeared, then appeared. But I have not followed his movements. I had my own business.
“We don’t know who that hand on her waist”
In July of this year, Epstein was arrested on charges of organizing prostitution and sexual violence against dozens of underage girls. One of them, Virginia Roberts…
Yes.
— She accused you. She claims she met you in 2001, had dinner with you, you were dancing in the nightclub Tramp in London. And then she went to the house in Belgravia, belonging to Grisley Maxwell, your girlfriend to have sex with you. Your reaction?
— I don’t recall at all that he was familiar with this lady. Don’t know her.
— Remember that you met with her?
— No.
I repeat her words. She met you in 2001, you had dinner, danced, you were treated to her booze, you were together at the nightclub Tramp in London, and then went home to Grisley Maxwell in Belgravia, where you have sex.
— It was not.
— Do you remember her?
— No. I do not remember. In fact, almost sure that was never her in the club Tramp. In this story there are a number of inconsistencies. One of them — I have no idea where there is a bar Tramp. And I don’t drink. And don’t buy anyone alcohol in bars, which never was.
Do you remember how danced at Tramp?
— No, this is impossible, because in the evening when all this supposedly happened, I was home with the kids.
— You remember so well that night? It’s kind of important date?
— Yes, because, as I understand, we’re talking about March 10. And I was in the evening at home. We went with Beatrice in Pizza Express. There was a party of about 16:00 to 17:00. The Duchess was away, and we have one simple rule — when someone is not at home, the other is always hedging and sits with children. Because I was free from my service in the Royal Navy, to observe this rule has become much easier.
— Why are you so well remember that night? And your trip to the pizzeria?
Because a visit to Pizza Express a very unusual thing for me. I was there a couple of times and I remember each of these visits very clearly. Sometimes, when someone wants to remind me something, then says, “It was on the eve of Pizza Express”. And I just remember.
— Therefore you are absolutely sure that the evening of 10 March was in the house?
Yes.
And she distinctly remembers was with you and describes how you danced.
— No.
— You were sweating so much that she had to take a bath.
— Here there is a small problem in her story. I have one specific feature. I don’t sweat. Did not sweat then, I wanted to say. The doctors say it has something to do with the injury that I got in the war over the Falkland Islands. This is a gunshot wound. And only a long course of treatment, many different procedures, have helped me recently to begin to sweat.
— Maybe Virginia Roberts made a mistake with the date? Could it be that all this is what she says happened the other day?
— No.
— You do not remember?
— No.
Don’t you remember that you met with her or not remember her?
— No, I… I do not remember to have met her.
— She still remembers. It was a major event. 17-year-old girl dancing at Tramp with one of the main representatives of the Royal family.
— It never happened.
— She has a photo with you.
— Yes, Yes.
— You embrace her waist.
Yes.
— Have you seen the photo?
— I saw the picture.
— How can you explain that?
I can’t, because… I absolutely… I don’t know when was this photo taken. I don’t remember.
— You recognize yourself in this picture?
— Yes, very hard not to know himself.
— Your friends suggest that photo may be fake.
I think… We have conducted a number of studies and came to the conclusion that there is no way to prove this is a real photo or fake. The fact that this photo was taken from another photo, which, in turn is made from another picture. Impossible to prove, but I do not remember that I met her and, especially, embraced.
— But maybe that’s you in the picture, is that your hand is on her waist?
— It’s me, but my hand is in this position… I can’t say… But I don’t remember this picture ever was taken.
— The world saw the photo, which, according to Virginia Roberts, Epstein has made in the house of Grisley Maxwell…
Is another problem. I never saw him with a camera in hand.
— I think this camera is Virginia Roberts. She even called his model the little Kodak. She gave it to Epstein, he took a picture as you hug her.
— Look, I don’t remember, I don’t remember who did this picture. I don’t remember ever been upstairs in this house. Apparently, the picture was taken upstairs. I’m not sure… or Rather, not completely sure… I mean… We don’t know who that hand on her waist…
— You want to say…
— I just completely don’t recall such a picture has ever been made.
— Why do you think it could be someone else’s hand? In the photo you are standing next to her.
Yeah, it’s definitely me. I want to say that this is my photo, but I don’t believe it is made in London, because it’s always when I’m in London from home, I wear a suit and tie. But, this is usually my travel clothes. This is how I dress when going on a trip… most of the time overseas. I have a lot of photos where I am dressed so…
— Let’s be clear. Do you think that this photo is fake?
No one can prove it is a genuine photo or not, but I don’t remember this picture ever was taken.
And you don’t remember that your arm…
— No.
— Make your hand lying on the waist girl in the house of Grisley Maxwell ever, not necessarily in the same day?
— Excuse me, but I, as a member of the Royal family are not photographed in such situations. I’m not the one who used to show their sympathy in public. And this is the best explanation I can give as to why this photograph could not be done as told.
“We have not had any sexual contact”
— Why people should not believe that you were there?
— Sorry, why… What?
I’m trying to understand here is a photo made in the house of Grisley Maxwell, she is in the background. Why people should not believe that you were there that night?
— They would like to believe it, but this picture was taken upstairs at home, and I don’t think that ever went up Grisley.
— Are you sure about this?
— Yes, because dining room and everything else, which allows guests on the ground floor. I hesitate to say anything else about that picture. If you ever pop up the original of this picture, then, we might be able to guess his riddle. Now it is impossible.
— But you are categorically saying that you can’t remember your meeting with Virginia Roberts, your dinner with her?
Yes.
— Your dance club Tramp?
Yes.
Is your sex with her?
Yes.
— Sex in the bedroom in the house in Belgravia?
— I categorically affirm that this never happened.
— You don’t remember to have had any sexual contact with Virginia Roberts, then or any other day?
— Anything such wasn’t.
— Clarify all this because it is in their official testimony recorded in court in 2015, claims that sex with you three times. She has no doubt about it. She said that the first time was in London when her specially delivered to you. For the second time in the house of Epstein in new York.
— I think in April, right?
She said that after a month or so after the first time.
I think she said that the day when I was in Boston. First, I flew to new York for dinner, which suited The Outward Bound Trust. Then the next day went to Boston. And she calls this day. And when I came back to new York from Boston, they were on his private island. So does not converge, this could not happen.
But there’s a witness. That’s Johanna Sjöberg. She claims that you were in that month from Epstein in new York.
— Might have been. I remember that… yeah, I came to visit the General Consulate, which is located just down Fifth Avenue. But I didn’t stay with him. May have gone for a bit. But did not go.
— Let’s do it again. Virginia Roberts claims that she sex with you three times. First time in London, the second time in the house of Epstein in new York. The third time it was on his private island. And it was a group sex involving seven or eight other girls.
— No.
No for each of the three cases?
— Yes, absolutely for all.
Why is she talking like that?
— I was interested in it too, but I have no idea in the slightest.
She gave formal testimony in a us court.
— Hmm, hmm.
— You want to say that I don’t believe her that she lied?
— This question very difficult to answer, because I don’t know what she wants. But I strongly argue that I do not remember that we met her. Don’t remember that someone took that picture. I insisted and insist that we have not had any sexual contact.
— She talked about you in court in August this year? Quote: “He knows exactly what he did, and I hope that he honestly admits everything.”
My answer is: I have nothing to confess.
— Assume Virginia Roberts is now looking our interview. So you told her?
I have nothing to say to her. I have to be thick-skinned. When someone accuses, I need to be thick-skinned and continue to live as if nothing is happening.
“In the house, Jeffrey was not underage girls. Anyway, when I was there”
— Check whether there is a possibility that you could be having sex with minors or young females, which suggested that Jeffrey Epstein in one of his residences?
— No, I want to clarify from my side. I believe that a real man will remember good sex with a woman. So sex is very hard to forget, even if you really want. And I don’t remember anything of what she says. I turn brains inside out, but can’t remember anything. Play it again and again and nothing. Because it never happened.
— Manager Epstein told the court in Florida that you have visited his residence in palm beach about four times a year. And daily correspondence.
Four times a year?
He said under oath in court.
— No.
I just want to know when you start to memories now is there a possibility that these daily correspondence was not with him, and with one of the girls, whom he sexually exploited?
— No, you… I want… No, of course not. And I’m definitely not flying to palm beach three or four times a year.
— How many times have you been out there?
— In total, perhaps four times in all the time I knew him. And this is for the reason that he… you see, he’s more often been in the house than in others.
— That is you and him often met there?
— Yes, but I did not fly there specifically for this. Passing through. Could spend a day at the most.
Buckingham Palace made an official statement in which it was stressed that you never saw anything suspicious at the home of Epstein and did not receive any such participation.
— Yes, Yes.
— Lawyers representing Virginia Roberts, saying: “it was Impossible to spend time in the company of Jeffrey Epstein, and not to understand what is happening.”
— When people are in the same society with such people as I, they begin to behave a little differently. First of all, I wasn’t looking for such things. I’ve been there totally for other purposes. Assuming that I had those goals, then maybe people would tip me. But it was not.
— “It was impossible not to understand what is happening…”
Look, I live in Buckingham Palace. It is a place where constantly there is a movement. Servants, secretaries. I’m used to it. In the homes of Jeffrey Epstein, too, have always had a lot of people. But I’m not supposed to ask each what he or she is doing. I talked to them quite neutral, if you know what I mean. Good morning, good day… I didn’t ask why you’re here, where are you going?
But you would have paid attention to the appearance at Buckingham Palace hundreds of underage girls!
— Oh, My God! Sorry, I would have noticed them in the house of Geoffrey. But they weren’t there. In any case, it was not when I was there. Perhaps he changed his usual behavior, knowing that I must look to him. I’m sorry, but you are asking me to speculate about what I didn’t know.
— You look completely confident in saying this. If all this is true, you would be willing to repeat that under oath?
— As any of us, I’ll have to consult with lawyers before making such a decision or agree. But if I’m forced and if the lawyers will give an affirmative answer, I’ll be ready to do it.
You said yourself that there are still many questions without answers. Everyone who is somehow involved in this story, I want to understand it to the end. Your help would be invaluable.
— Under certain circumstances, Yes, I would like to get answers. Because there is a lot of weird and unpleasant. But I’m afraid I’m not the person who is able to shed some light on all this for a number of reasons. And one of them is that I don’t have enough information. In the short time that I have visited these people, I didn’t notice anything that would say that they are trying to hide something and doing something wrong, when I’m not around.
Lawyers of Virginia Roberts-say that they would like to receive from you an official statement. The FBI is conducting an active investigation. Are you ready to make such a statement?
Again I repeat that I need to consult with lawyers. Everything will depend on them.
— Epstein was found dead.
Yes.
— In prison.
Yes.
— In August of this year.
Yes.
— What was your reaction to that?
— Shock.
— Some believe that he himself took his own life.
And again I will say that I’m not the person who should answer these questions. As I understand it, doubts are built around a fracture of the cervical vertebrae, or something like that. Is it possible, when the man hung himself. I’m afraid I’m no expert in these matters. I accept what the coroner says. If he says that it was a suicide…
He’s dead, his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, your old friend, responsible for his behavior. So think of the victim.
I have nothing to tell you about it.
But, do you think she needs to answer a number of questions to clarify his role in this story?
— If you have questions to Ghislaine, that’s her problem, reply to them or not. I’m afraid I’m not in the position to comment on the situation and give her advice.
— When you talked to her last time?
— In the spring or summer, think summer.
— What?
She was in London, arranged some sort of meeting.
— Despite the fact that he had already been arrested and were brought against him of grave accusations?
— No, no, no! Remember, it was early spring. And when he was arrested?
In July.
Oh, that was exactly until July.
And that was the last time you talked to her?
— Yes, Yes.
— You discussed him?
— No. Funny, isn’t it? Not talk about it at all. And why suddenly? Then his name flashed in the news…
— The story dealt harm to the Royal family, Her Majesty?
— I do not think that it somehow affected the Queen. This applies to me. If I had the opportunity to provide clear answers to your questions, not the ones that I gave today, I would have done it gladly. But I, like most people are in the dark…
Thank you, Your Highness.
— Thank you very much.
More interviews under the heading “Only in “FACTS”, please click here.
Translation of Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter