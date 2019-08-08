Goodbye, Hollywood: Keanu Reeves buys house in the village
More and more celebrities are turning their attention to a small provincial town of Europe, escaping from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.
Keanu Reeves previously was not a big fan of secular activity, and even more began to appreciate and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. According to The Sun, the actor is looking for a manor and a farm in the UK. He had chosen a property in the Cotswolds in the South-West of the country, where he will be able to breed animals and growing organic produce. Homes in the County have Liz Hurley, Stella McCartney and Kate moss, so surely there is in this idyllic corner of the Earth something special. The plans for Keanu, according to insiders from the number of real estate agents to arrange everything thus, to stay in the house for long, leaving US in between work. There he is going to take guests and equips private helipad.
Keanu Riuso, and while Keanu has not yet realized his idea of a safe haven in England, it can be found in the United States. Recently paparazzi noticed the actor in New Orleans, where now are the shooting continue American science fiction Comedy of 1989, “the Incredible adventures of bill and Ted”. For a new role, Reeves has transformed beyond recognition.