Goodbye SMS: Google has added to Android new way of messaging
The company introduced the technology to bypass the mobile operators
Google has begun a phased implementation of the new standard messaging RCS, to replace SMS.
The function of RCS has launched the Android operating system with a built-in Messaging app (Android Messages). November 14, technology is available to Android users in the US for free.
Previously worked with RCS, mobile operators. But because of the inconsistent versions of the standard, its implementation was delayed.
Technology has allowed Google to deploy a new messaging system on their own, without the involvement of operators. For this purpose the Corporation has launched its own servers to handle the message flow. They will provide support to RCS in Android mobile OS.
RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a Protocol for data exchange between mobile operators and between operators and devices. It was developed by the GSM Association in 2008.
Unlike SMS, RCS allows not only to exchange messages, but also chats to two or more users to share files and content, make audio and video calls, share location data, send audio messages, to the black list.