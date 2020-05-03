Goods that are profitable to buy in may, and things, the acquisition of which is better to postpone
Analysts portal Offers made up a list of the most profitable shopping this month, as well as recommendations of what purchases should be postponed for the future.
In may, Americans celebrate two holidays – mother’s Day (may 10) and memorial Day (may 25), after which the stores offer great discounts on a variety of products.
Perhaps you are planning to buy furniture, a new refrigerator or clothes – a guide to discounts will help make your shopping experience enjoyable and profitable.
In terms of quarantine buyers have become actively explore online shopping. Stores publish their assortment on the Internet offer “we have gathered you picked up” or delivery of the goods through the window to observe social distancing.
It’s worth buying in may 2020
1. Mattresses
Usually the ideal time to buy a mattress are the three-day holiday weekends: for presidents Day, labor Day and, of course, memorial Day. Last year, Sears, Macy’s, Sleepy’s and other popular brands offering a great discounts for memorial Day: up to 60%. So as of now we can only buy online, you should pay attention to discounts and promotions on mattresses in the Overstock sections.
2. Refrigerators and other household appliances
To the Day of remembrance of the stores always offer great discounts on appliances. In addition, may is the time when stores start to reduce prices for refrigerators of the previous year to make room for new models. Last year we saw discounts up to 40% on refrigerators and up to 30% on other appliances in the shops Best Buy, Lowe’s, Sears and other large retail chains.
3. Dishes and other products for the home
The maximum discount on the goods for the house expected in may, during the celebration of the graduation (in whatever form they were not held this year) and mother’s Day. Follow the updates of the stock to profitably buy small household appliances and kitchen utensils. Shops Bed Bath & Beyond, JCPenney and Kohl’s these days offer discounts up to 30%.
4. Spring and autumn clothing
Clothing sales peak in may, when sellers try to get rid of the items from the old collection and bring in the new. Look for discounts of up to 90% in stores, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Nordstrom.
5. Jewelry and costume jewelry
After the celebration of mother’s Day begins to fall rapidly, the demand for jewelry, and sellers will offer discounts of up to 70%. Look for the best deals in the stores Zales, Sears and Macy’s.
6. Sports clothing and footwear
Winter clothing takes up a lot of space in the warehouses of the stores, so sellers will actively sell before the start of sales of the summer collection. Also I advise to pay attention on the sports shoes for the whole family models of the past seasons will delight you with excellent discounts. The best deals you can find in stores Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors.
7. The goods on the subject of the Saga “Star wars” (Star Wars)
May 4 is called the Day of “Star wars” because of the similarity of the sound of “May the fourth” and “May the Force…”.
In 2005, in an interview George Lucas was asked to say the famous quote from the movie. The words of Lucas May the force be with you (“let the force be with you”), simultaneous interpreter for German language is translated as 4 Am. Mai sind wir bei Ihnen (“We shall be with you on may 4”). The interview was aired on TV Total on may 18, 2005, together with the translated phrase. This pun very much fans of the films and every year about this “memorable date” to find out more and more people.
On this day, every year companies such as Lego, Target and Amazon offer special discounts on a brand Star Wars. Many stores launch a day of action, but sometimes it can be beneficial to buy branded goods in the course of the month.
What not to buy in may 2020
1. Summer clothing
Best prices for summer clothes you will find in the second half of the summer. Preparing for sales of the new collection, the sellers will rush to sell the old. In August, the discounts can reach 80%, although the choice will not be so wide. Many sales will be determined by the beginning of the school year.
2. Swimwear and beachwear
Despite the fact that such retail stores as Target, sell swimwear all year round, they are usually actively replenish the shelves in early spring. When in may will become warmer – you’ll want to buy a new one. But if your last year’s bathing suit you can wear another season, then go back to the store in September. It was then that the sellers will actively sell this product.
3. Computers & electronics
In July, these big brands like Apple are starting to offer discounts to the upcoming beginning of the school year. But don’t hurry and wait until August to get the laptop at the best price. But if you bear with me until November, you’ll be able to get a coveted electronics in the most profitable Black Friday.
4. Grill and garden
Memorial day, Independence Day and labor Day is the favorite holidays of Americans when every family wants to cook meals on the grill. If you don’t rush into buying garden furniture and a new grill, you’ll be able to buy them after labor Day. Then the discounts can reach 40-50%.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The U.S. pharmacies will be free to test for the coronavirus: what you need to know
- 13 restaurants where you can eat during a pandemic
- How easy it is to save money: the benefits of a membership at Costco and other retail chains
- 7 free resources that will help you save money when shopping on Amazon
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 88
[name] => promotions
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aktsii
)
stock
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7994
[name] => discounts
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => skidki
)
discounts
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8770
[name] => purchase
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pokupki
)
purchase
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9961
[name] => clothing
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => odezhda
)
clothing
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16861
[name] => sale
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => rasprodazha
)
sale
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28567
[name] => purchase online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pokupki-onlajn
)
buy online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28568
[name] => holiday promotions
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => prazdnichnye-akcii
)
holiday promotions
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28569
[name] => appliances
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bytovaya-Tekhnika
)
household техникаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark