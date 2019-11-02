Google, Apple and Stanford University: Ukrainian Easter eggs popularitywith in Silicon valley
Ukrainian artist in Silicon valley popularitywith the art of decorating Easter eggs. Sofia gardener arranges master classes for employees of world-renowned companies, says the “Voice of America”.
Pysanka — the best friend of Sophia’s gardener. Every day a woman takes a brush in hand and meditating, creating new designs.
“I have interpreted the picture of the pot and the tree of life. Vases often portrayed in the creation of rugs, and on the first education I — textile worker,” says Sofia.
And there are the creative invention of the artist Pysanka with a burning heart.
With the skill of decorating Easter eggs Sofia met in childhood in Lviv art school of Oleksa novakivs’kyi.
“In 1978, I so liked it that wanted to pass it on to others. First there was my sister, then the neighbors, then classmates, friends, acquaintances. Audience, each time growing up,” says mistress.
In Lviv, she worked as a textile artist and taught at the art school, but five years ago with her husband-a programmer moved to Silicon valley.
“After meeting with a large number of mothers and their children, I realized that many of them are not familiar with the technique of Easter eggs. I decided during lent once a week absolutely free of charge to arrange a master class for creation of Easter eggs,” says Sofia.
The idea so pleased that Ukrainians are more likely to call Sophia to teach painting. Interest was shown by the Americans themselves. And in March, the Ukrainian workers of the social network Facebook has invited the artist to give a master-class in the company.
“I was surprised that among those wishing there were a lot of men. They left behind their families and diligently created Easter eggs. Engineering was definitely trying to share the ornament, and they were good,” says the artist.
All paid workshops Sofia is a charity event. The money the artist transmits to the funds for seriously ill children in Ukraine.
Sofia plans to hold master classes in such well-known companies like Google, Apple and Stanford University.