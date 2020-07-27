Google employees a year will not go to the office
Google has abandoned its previously announced plans to resume operation of the offices
This decision was made by management of the company and will affect almost all of the 200 thousand permanent employees.
Employees of the American company Google Inc. will continue to work remotely until July 2021. This was reported by the American edition the Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources.
“I hope this will give you the flexibility needed to balance work and taking care of yourself and loved ones in the next 12 months”, — quotes the edition of the appeal, the chief Executive officer of holding Alphabet Sundar Pichai for Google employees.
Currently, the company partially resumed the work of offices in Australia, Greece and Thailand — the countries least affected by the epidemic of the coronavirus.
As previously reported, the office of Google was planning to open to a limited number of staff from July 6. By September at their desks had to return a third of the company’s employees.
