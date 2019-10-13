Google has created a ‘cemetery’ of closed projects: what’s in it ‘buried’

Google is known for, among other things, that regularly closes its services, opened his own personal “graveyard” projects. This writes Meduza.

Many users still can’t forget the RSS feed aggregator Google Reader, stopped work in 2013. Or service for Picasa or even Google+social network.

There is even a special website “Google Graveyard” which lists all already “dead” company services, as well as the projects that the Corporation is going to close soon.

Google has decided to arrange a private cemetery private services, not virtual.

