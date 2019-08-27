Google has dedicated a Doodle bright “Barefoot Diva” Cesaria Evora of
August 27 this year, the world-famous ethnic of singer Cesaria Evora, who died in December 2011, would have turned 78 years old. To this date, Google has dedicated a Doodle “Barefoot Diva”, as they called the singer because she is almost always, including during concerts, went without shoes.
On Doodle artists depicted the Cesaria Evora with microphone singing in the background of the sea.
