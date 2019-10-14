Google has dedicated a Doodle to the Creator of light: who is Joseph Plateau
Google dedicated a new animated Doodle to the inventor of the stroboscope, a Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau. In Monday, 14 October, the Creator of the device would mark the 218th birthday.
Doodle is a circle, inside of which from pans bounce off the pancakes, eager to get to the plate. In the animated version of the image the movement of the pans resembles a spin-strobe.
Create a device Joseph Plateau was born on 14 Oct 1801 in Brussels. And although in his youth the future scientist studied law, then became interested in accurate science.
Brought him worldwide fame stroboscopic device of the Plateau invented in 1832. It consisted of two discs, rotating in opposite directions. Looking in the device people saw the dancer in motion. It is believed that the popularity of the new device led to the birth of cinema.
Also, the Plateau became a scientist, tending to dangerous experiments. So, in the summer of 1829 he spent 25 seconds looking at the midday sun trying to figure out the tensile resistance of the retina of the human eye to the sun. The experience ended with a temporary blindness, and in old age Plateau lost his sight completely. Despite this, he continued an academic career.
The scientist died in September 1883. At the time he was 81 years old.
Recall the previous Doodle was dedicated to teacher’s Day.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter