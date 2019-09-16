Google has dedicated today’s Doodle to one of the greatest guitarists of all time
September 16, Google has decided to remind of another anniversary of the birth of the “king of Blues” — a world-renowned guitarist B. B. king.
Benjamin Riley king born September 16, 1925 in Mississippi, USA. At 23, first seriously decided to try myself in music and got a radio station DJ. There came the sonorous name of the future great musician. The first two letters — the abbreviation for “Blues Boy” (“Blues boy”).
In the years of fame B. B. king was giving up to 300 concerts a year. In 2003, the musician has included in the ranking of the 100 best guitarists of all time. The assets of the musician with 15 Grammy awards, in 1980, B. B. king was awarded a place in the Hall of fame of the Blues.
Farewell tour B. B. king took the lead in 2006, but completely abandoned concert activities only in 2014 on the strict insistence of the doctors. He was suffering from diabetes and in may 2015 he died due to multiple complications of the disease.
