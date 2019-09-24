Google has launched a paid subscription: the price is
September 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Google announced the launch of paid subscriptions on mobile apps and game Play Pass.
As reported in the blog service, users of smartphones based on Android will be able to access 350 mobile games and apps from Play Store with no in-app payments.
“Play Pass will appear on Android devices in the US this week, and we will soon introduce it in other countries”, – stated in the message.
According to developers, the first 10 days the service will be available free of charge. Then in the first year subscription will cost $ 1.99 per month. Then the price will increase to 4.99 dollars per month of use.
Arcade similar service from Apple offers a subscription 4.99 USD from the second month of use.