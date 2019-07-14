Google makes a third attempt to launch a social network
No one dares to challenge the leadership of Google in the market of operational and search engines, but with social networks it are doing worse.
More specifically, Google’s latest attempt associated with the old social network called Schemer, which was introduced in 2011, and three years later it was closed.
Now the search giant is making an attempt to restart Schemer with a new name Shoelace. The motto of social networks “Find people you have common interests.”
Trial version of the Shoelace is at the stage of testing. In social networks you can create events and invite friends and other users.
At the moment the mobile client Shoelance available for Android and iOS devices, but so far only for residents of the United States.