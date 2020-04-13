Google monitors how we comply with quarantine: how it happens
Google has found an unusual way to keep track of how the inhabitants of the planet abide by the quarantine — in this case, how to assure the representatives of the company, all of our personal data will remain intact. A special website, launched in early April, publishes daily reports on the location of users of Google services from different countries without specifying the geolocation of individuals.
A site called COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports, allows for special reports on mobility to follow the changes in the activity of people in response to the recommendations and requirements for compliance with quarantine during a pandemic coronavirus. The reports display the trends over time in the geographic regions in different categories of places, such as shops and places of recreation, grocery stores and pharmacies, parks, workplaces and residential areas.
At its creation used the same type of aggregated anonymous data to Google Maps, it said on its website. The information in the reports are created using anonymized data from users who have enabled the option “location History” turned off by default. People who have enabled location history, can at any time disable it from your Google account and can delete data already recorded.
While the project provides reports on all countries among post-Soviet States on the website the reports submitted by Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the creators project in the coming weeks will add other countries, regions and languages.
Reports on the information on the website, will be available for a limited time, if health officials deem them useful in their work with the aim to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Quarantine in the USA
In the whole United States in the period from 23 February to 5 April 2020 activity of residents in the retail trade and leisure (restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas) has improved by 49%. Americans have 20% less to visit grocery stores and warehouses, farmer’s markets, pharmacies, parks, public beaches, parks for animals, public gardens. Significantly changed the situation on the roads: residents of the United States steel 54% less travel in public transport — metro, buses, trains. Also Americans are 40% less likely to attend their jobs and 13% longer to stay in their places of residence.
Illinois
The citizens of California by 50% reduced their activity in retailing and leisure have become 16% less likely to visit grocery stores, markets and pharmacies, but 24% increased their activity in parks, public beaches, areas for animals. 52% reduction in the workload of public transport, 39% — jobs. While Illinois residents have become 12% more likely to stay home.
California
Californians from 23 February to 5 April 2020 year were 53% less likely to visit places in the retail trade and leisure (restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries and cinemas), up 27% on grocery stores and warehouses, farmer’s markets, pharmacies. 61% decline in attendance at parks, beaches and public gardens, parks for animals. Residents of the state were 59% less likely to travel in public transport and 42% reduction in visits to workplaces, 16% increasing staying home.
State Of New Jersey
Residents of the state were 66% less likely to visit the restaurants, cafes and other places of retail trade and recreation, 11% times less than the grocery stores, markets and pharmacies. The frequency of visits to parks and other public trips increased by 26%. 67% less people has become in public transport, 45% — in the workplace. The residents of new Jersey 16% longer remain at home.
The State Of New York
Activity of residents in the retail trade and leisure decreased by 59%, the frequency of visits to grocery stores and warehouses, markets, pharmacies declined by 28%, residents of the state were 11% less likely to visit parks, public beaches, parks for animals, community gardens, a 68% reduction in the flow of people in public transport and 47% — in the workplace. While new Yorkers 15% longer stay at home.
DC
Local residents are 66% less likely to spend time in the areas of retail and leisure, 33% less likely to visit grocery stores, farmers markets and pharmacies. 50% reduction in the stay in parks and other public recreation areas, 71% of the workload of public transport. Residents of the state were 49% less likely to attend their jobs and 15% more likely to stay home.
Florida
Floridians for a test time by 57% less likely to visit places in the retail trade and leisure, 33% — grocery stores, markets and pharmacies are 70% less likely to parks and places of public resort. Dropped and stay in public transport by as much as 70%. Workplaces state residents are 45% less and 15% more likely.
