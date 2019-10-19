Google opens another office in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Google has just made another foray into Toronto, taking off to rent some new office space in the heart of the financial district.

Despite the fact that the company apparently negotiated with WeWork Toronto — reported by an anonymous source Bloomberg, instead, she found a home competing coworking company IWG plc. This will be the second office of Google in the city, first opened at 111 Richmond Street W in 2012.

Multi-year lease was taken on 24,000 square feet of space on two floors at the Royal Bank Plaza at 200 Bay Street (a shiny gold skyscraper) instead of WeWork location literally up the street at 357 Bay.

It remains to be seen what this news means for WeWork, which plans to open another 20 coworking spaces in Toronto next year, in addition to their existing three. According to rumors, the company from new York is not feeling.