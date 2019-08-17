Google praised: Russian student created a neural network that can detect cancer
Ivan, 21 years old, he is engaged in developments in the field of machine learning for robot Promobot. Ivan and his team have created a neural network that determines the probability of cancer. The work entered the top 1% on the Google competition, says TJournal.
How it all began
I started doing machine learning 3 years ago, but a serious study of deep neural networks became not so long ago — less than a year ago. I’m now working on natural language processing for service robots Promobot. “Natural language” is the word of man, which the robot is standing, for example, a Bank must process and provide the right service.
Six months ago, I decided that a deep neural network, I interests and began to study all that was available.
Just over two months, I passed four big class on machine learning. All courses are free, only one I paid $45 (in fact, it is the price of one month of the course, but I managed to finish the entire program this month).
- Specialization from Andrew UN profound teaching of 5 courses (for a fee)
- Course from Stanford on machine vision (free)
- Course from Stanford on natural language processing (free)
- Fast AI (free)
Of course, this is an unhealthy pace. In the good, this amount of information are much longer, but I worked 12-14 hours a day under coffee, green tea, and all that I could find.
Any education must be the exhaust note — the result, practice, solution. I decided to participate in competition for the Google platform Kaggle.
What the challenge
Kaggle is a platform of international competitions in machine learning. In each competition involves thousands of researchers together with us competed 1157 teams from USA, Germany, China, Korea — all over the world.
The platform provides the data. In our case this is a scan of lymph nodes: 220 thousand images for training and 57 thousand — to test the model. The pictures are of real patients referred for the study (pictures of anonymous personal data of the patients are not disclosed). This dataset is called dataset, and they are different: may consist of images, video sequences, texts or recordings of speech of people, as in my case in Promobot. (Volume can also be different: I worked with thousands of data and 10 million).
The task is simple: to identify in the picture, the patient have cancer or not.
How did we do?
With the help of the neural network.
How it works
To teach the neural network, we need to find a pattern.
For example, working with words, a neural network needs to find a connection between the replicas of people and service — for example, a window in MFC. Imagine: a man walks up to the robot and says, “I need to issue a passport“. Not “passport”, namely “foreign“. In the system of public services does not “travel”, but the neural network needs to know which window to send the client.
In the case of images: what is the difference pictures, which is cancer, from those in which it is not?
To do this, the image needs to be translated into data. Here begins interesting.
1. Any image consists of pixels. The pixels are divided into three channels: R (red), G (green) and B (blue)
If you though time in life opened photoshop or any similar program, you should know that.
Each channel has its value. This number is just the number of red/green/blue in each pixel.
Imagine that we have a black and white image — in this case, each pixel is encoded by one number.
2. Take a small area of the image
For example, 5 by 5 pixels. Everyone has their own value, remember?
The “usual” neural network multiplies the values of all the pixels with all values of the neurons of the following layer. This process is repeated for all layers. Sounds complicated. Besides, it’s a long, slow and not very accurate.
We use convolutional neural networks, the main idea of which — convolution. The point is that each part of the image separately multiplied by some number (the convolution matrix). The results are summed and written to the final image — in the same place in the same fragment.
3. Superimposed on the image matrix. For example, 2 by 2 pixel
Each value of this square is multiplied by some number (e.g. 3) and then summed. Then displace it — and consider values in a different. Then shift again and so until then while all will not process.
And this operation takes place for each channel — red, green and blue (because each pixel has three values).
4. It turns a small cube
This cube is the same image, but more concentrated. The image was large and confusing, but we made it smaller and more accurate.
Now imagine the number of values and calculations for this image:
Now imagine that it looks like this:
Now imagine that these images — 220 000.
5. In the end the neural network produces a single value that says there is cancer or not. The winner is the one whose neural network was more accurate the other.
I worked in the team: two from Germany, one Indian from England and I’m Vanya from Russia. We were in the right forum competitions. I was the youngest in the team: I am 21, Indian, about 25 (and he has a PhD in quantum information), both the Germans in the area 35.
The result
The competition was attended by 1157 teams. We entered in the top 1%
It is difficult to say what exactly we were better than others. The team publish their decisions voluntarily, and usually involved only the top team (if you have a bad decision, then it makes no sense to publish such a logic).
Large role played by luck (Yes, luck in the development of neural networks). The fact that training a neural network is a non-deterministic process. That is, each time you run it, you get a new network. You may be lucky and may be out of luck — the network will work a little better or a little worse — it happens.
I know that we have collected almost the best solution which you could then collect. We used almost all the chips, who knew and who is now at the forefront of machine learning.
PS Then we took the ideas that were used in the competition, gathered all in one article and submitted it to the international conference on computer vision, CVPR — one of the top in the world.
The work passed the inspection of experts, and we (or rather only one member of the team) presented it in California. The best job did not — was won by a team from Google.