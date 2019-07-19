Google said outer dudla the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the moon
Google has introduced a new interactive Doodle, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of man’s landing on the moon, which is celebrated these days. In the video, available on the start page, search engine, details describes about the historical event. Recall the “FACTS” they wrote that before they set foot on the moon, Americans threw away her garbage.
So, the rocket “Apollo 11” was launched from Earth on 16 July 1969 and July 20 at about 20:17 GMT the lunar module landed in the Sea of Tranquility. The next day, June 21, the moon was first stepped on. It was the astronaut Neil Armstrong.
He and his team were able to deliver on the Ground 21.7 kg of lunar rocks and it was the first substance of cosmic origin, which failed to deliver on the Ground.
Note that in the foreseeable future, the moon can go, and space tourists — a special module for them already built billionaire Jeff Bezos.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter