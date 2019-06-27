Google will make the trip new Yorkers on public transport more convenient
Google wants to make it easy for new Yorkers travel by public transport.
Google Maps will now give forecasts about the workload of some subway lines and buses in new York. The city became one of the nearly 200 cities in the world, which from June 27 to become available this function, writes AMNY.
Projections are based on Google surveys conducted in the past among public transport passengers who used the app to determine the route. Passengers were interviewed on different lines and at different times of day, so Google now has information on the average load of transport on different days and at different times.
“We are introducing forecasts of the workload of public transport, so you can see how many people currently use the bus, train or subway that you want to use. These data will be based on past trips. Now you can make an informed decision about whether you want to try to squeeze into the crowd of passengers, or to wait a few more minutes until you will be more likely to go sitting”, — reported in Google Maps.
It is still unknown how useful this feature will be in new York, where public transportation is usually much cheaper than a taxi and similar services. Currently, MTA is working to establish similar functions for the Express buses, which allow passengers to see how many free seats available in each bus.
New update Google Maps, which appeared on June 27, also contains information about the delay of buses in real time. The MTA already offers this information on its website and social networks.
Google did not respond to a request about which subway lines and bus routes will be available to check the load. A company spokesman said only that the forecasts will be available on all lines where it was collected enough data to produce accurate predictions.
Google accompanied the release of new features by publishing a ranking of the most busiest railway lines in the world, based on surveys of users. Passengers in new York may be surprised to learn that their city has not topped the list. Only one line MTA — L — was in the top ten busiest railway lines in the world, occupying the last, 10th place.