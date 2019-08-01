Gooseberries are not useful for all

Despite its usefulness, the gooseberry can bring both benefit and harm. This was stated by the experts in the field of medicine.

Ягоды крыжовника не для всех полезны

Reference: the gooseberry is a shrub, common in Europe. In the fruit increased the content of sugars, and easily digestible monosaccharides; free acids such as citric and malic. Also in the berries of gooseberry revealed the contents puchinina and vitamins C, P, B, and A.

Doctors have described the conditions under which the use of berries gooseberries in food practically impossible. This can turn into big problems and do harm to health.

Not recommended to use the berries to people who have problems with the stomach and digestive system. As a rule, this leads to relapse and the occurrence of ulcers.

Dangerous gooseberries for people suffering from Allergy, Even small amounts of this fruit can lead to disastrous consequences.

Fans of gooseberry warn that this berry has a diuretic effect. Excessive consumption of sweets can lead to leaching of useful minerals.

