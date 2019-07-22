Goosebumps: 12 creepy insects that are found in new York. PHOTO
Although we all understand and recognize that every creature of nature has a purpose, it is difficult to accept the idea that around us teem different unpleasant creations — for example, the disgusting insects. Are you ready for goosebumps on the skin? Here are 12 bugs that are guaranteed to cause a shudder just looking at them.
1. Xysticus (Ground crab spider)
Why do you think this horrible spider got its name? Of course, because of the similarity with crabs, writes Only in Your State.
Slightly elongated hind legs of the beetle creates the impression that the insect is a bit like crab. An interesting fact about these beetles: they can move not only backwards, but also sideways, which is characteristic not for all types of spiders.
2. Estimately tiger beetle
Commonly found in wooded areas and fields, these colorful beetles are most active during the day. Most often they can be seen in spring and summer.
3. Silverfish ordinary
This is a very annoying bug, which is quite difficult to destroy. Silverfish loves books, especially her book like glue. Insects live in warm and dark parts of your home. Want to feel even worse? They can survive without food for months.
4. Flycatcher common
The more of legs in centipedes, the better? We don’t think so. This beauty 15 pairs of legs and it moves at the speed of light. Flytrap benefits — it preys on moths and cockroaches. As a rule, insects live in humid areas, often under the house. But don’t be surprised if she will crawl out of your bathroom.
5. Bug-rombout
With broad shoulders, which resemble the armor of a warrior, these bold bugs look intimidating. Are you still not scared? Now everything will be. Using her wings as a protective mechanism, rombout emits a scarily loud sounds during the flight (get me out of here…).
6. Bouncing graveclothes beetle
These insects can appear in the most terrible nightmares. They look like the love child of silverfish and some lobster. Unfortunately, bad news does not end there. Driveclone meet under the trees, leaves and stones — and they can jump!
7. Black vest-narytnik
A list of insects continues to get worse. Black Mikey-the blister beetles live in grass and trees. That’s not all — they can release a chemical that irritates the skin and provokes the appearance of blisters. Oh!
8. Sedlistoye caterpillar
Another unpleasant, but it is possible to meet the caterpillar with short setae, and a characteristic pattern on the back, which resembles the shape of a saddle. What happens if you somehow find yourself in contact with this brightly colored insects? Most likely, you will be covered with a nasty rash.
9. Ctyri
These bugs communicate their arrival quite noisy — at first you hear them, and only then will see. Their fear in the insect world: this pest can boast of a good appetite and eats almost any small insects that can fly.
10. Spherical spider
If you manage to see one of these bright and “cartoony” creatures, this will most likely be an insect female. In this species, the beetles only the females are equipped with protective spines and have a fairly large size.
11. Pine seed bug
These bugs were in the state of new York from the West — they are called beetles Western pine wood. They create a hideous buzzing sound during flight, but apart from the sound waves, there are plenty of reasons why everyone in new York want these insects remained in their native territory.
12. Wheel bug
This is one of the largest beetles are predators. Better so not to face! The insect belongs to the family of so-called the killer bugs. He strikes his victims, a huge Fang, which is very easy to see on his body. The bite of the beetle is quite noticeable, so avoid dangerous contacts.