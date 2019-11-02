Gorgeous 3 exercises: 2 in 1 – relaxation of neck and facial rejuvenation
What you need to facial beauty? You say, of course, cosmetics and massages. But that’s not all. The facial skin should receive adequate blood supply. Here’s how to provide it with three simple exercises to relax the neck muscles.
Feel tension and discomfort in the neck? Offer you 3 simple exercises that will help to relax the neck. These exercises are extremely important, and here’s why. The human face is a product of how a full blood supply gets skin. It’s hard to disagree. If your neck is relaxed, the face is beautiful, with pleasant facial expressions. If the neck for some reason is in a state of stress – then you want to hold a job.
Relax muscles in the neck
It’s three simple exercises that reduce muscle tension in the neck. Do them slowly and avoid fast movements.
Exercise # 1
To take starting position: stand straight, as you wish (this is starting position for all three exercises). Pull your straightened right arm to the bottom, and the neck – in the opposite direction. Thus we stretch the muscles of the neck, extending between hand and head. And so we go through all fibers. Now we should do the same action with the left hand.
Exercise # 2
Make original position. Now we stretch the anterior surface of the neck. The straight hands on both sides of the body. Straight palms face your fingers to the floor. You need to pull both hands towards the bottom, and chin – to the top. To do the movement several times. Relax.
Exercise # 3
Make original position. Now we stretch the back of the neck. You must approve hands in the castle on the back of his head. Exhaling, slightly lower the head and hands in a castle with a breath let it take its normal position. Hands in the lock as it move towards the efforts of the heads up. With the next exhale a little more to lower his head again and let the hands on his head her up. And so to do until the head is maximally lowered. Now very slowly remove the hands from the head and straighten the head. Then stretch the front of the neck below the chin was held high.
That’s all. Gymnastics does not take much time, but your neck muscles will stretch the skin on the face will be provided with a full blood supply.