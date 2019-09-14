Gorgeous figure and stunning swimwear: what post to Instagram “Miss Ukraine 2019” Margarita…

The new winner of the title “Miss Ukraine”, 24-year-old athlete from Kharkov Margarita Pasha publishes in Instagram not only glamorous, but also demonstrates his morning workout with a great stretch.

And, judging by the pictures, to train beauty loves the outdoors and in tight suit.

The subscribers met at photos posted a lot of positive reviews. The only exception was a comment from a user suspecting a girl in a not very kind.

“The body is very even. But why was it necessary to insert the pulses in the chest?” — asked the user stinkerovoch.

Other published winner in the photo comment like avoided. They Margarita shows a tiger bikini and a sexy evening outfit.

We will remind, the winner of the contest became known on 12 September during the Grand finals at the Palace “Ukraine”. The event was held in a big way, but not without scandal. Margarita Pasha was the most savvy among the six finalists. On the question of what is more important for girls to have a flexible body or a flexible mind, Margaret said that we need to be flexible in life.

