Gorgeous Jennifer Lopez at the party in Los Angeles
August 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Actress and singer presented a new film “Strippers”.
One of its fantastic appearance Jennifer Lopez knows how to attract the audience’s attention to their own projects.
Premiere of “Strippers”, the latest film by J. Lo — we have not even held, but related events and star outputs more than enough.
So, at the party at the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles Jennifer blew everyone away, appearing in the doorway in leather from head to toe. Dark Burgundy dress Zimmermann came up to his ankles, effectively emphasizing the chest.
Unexpected runway accessory diva — takes tone-on-tone like on the show.