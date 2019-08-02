Gori, Chinese taiga: a story of the fires in Siberia depicted in a stiff caricature of Putin
In the network appeared a caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in no hurry to declare in Siberia a state of emergency due to the burning of the forest and did not respond to the inaction of local officials, who believed that the “pointless forest stew”!.
The author of caricatures of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is not particularly in a hurry to give instruction on fighting fires in the Siberian taiga, was Andrei Petrenko.
He portrayed the host of the Russian Federation standing on the Kremlin wall, which flows a trickle, and watching the fire glow.
“Putin: Gori Chinese taiga”, — so has signed the caricature Petrenko.
Note, total area of forest fires in Russia as of August 3, amounted to about three million hectares. And the scale of the disaster continues to grow.
The smoke from the burning of forest in Russian Siberia has reached the territory of Alaska and the West coast of Canada.
The Kremlin immediately began to extinguish, believing that to fight them is pointless, and sometimes “even harmful”.
Today EMERCOM of Russia has finally imposed a state of emergency throughout the territory of the Krasnoyarsk territory and the Irkutsk region and Buryatia Republic.
Russians, suffering from the smoke and flames repeatedly turned to local and Federal authorities, informing about the inability to breathe.
As reported by “FACTS”, apart from the burn-forest fires caused damage to the atmospheric air. In cities of Ural, Bashkir, Perm region there is a strong air pollution, and in Novosibirsk and Tomsk were exceeded the maximum single maximum permissible concentration of harmful substances in the air. In addition, a caustic fog got in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tyumen, Perm and Chelyabinsk. Since July 25, could can be observed in Tatarstan. The smoke from the Siberian fires have already reached Canada and Alaska.
