Gorilla taking a bath, became a star Network
October 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The animal, nicknamed Ash, who lives in the Dallas zoo (USA), accidentally became famous as the star of the dance.
In fact, a gorilla taking a bath, very happy that can relish to splash in some water.
However, vigorous movements of the animal became so popular among the Internet users that the video with Ash has become very popular.
I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu
— Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017