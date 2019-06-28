Got all: how did the second presidential debate Democrats
The second part of the debate of potential candidates in US presidents from Democratic party took place on Thursday 27 June. From this part of the audience expect entertainment and was not disappointed, writes the BBC.
In the second ten of the participants came on stage party heavyweights — former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and the race for the White house in 2016 Bernie Sanders.
The debate participants:
- Ex-Vice President Joe Biden
- The Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders
- The Senator from California Kamala Harris
- The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttidzhich
- The Senator from new York Kirsten Gillibrand
- The Senator from Colorado Michael Bennet
- The ex-Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper
- From California Congressman Eric Swalwell
- The well-known writer in the genre of self-help Marianne Williamson
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Racism: a skeleton in the closet Biden
It was expected that the most urgent is the debate between Biden and Sanders. Both veterans of the American policy and both are leading in popularity among the electorate of the democratic party.
But the Senator from California Kamala Harris decided to come out of the shadows and became the most memorable party of the debate. Harris is the only black woman competing for the democratic nomination. She reminded Biden of the events of forty years ago, when he, a young Senator from Delaware, was one of the most active supporters of the policy of racial segregation in schools.
In particular, he spoke strongly against that white and black children went to one school buses. In 1970-e years the issue was discussed as a first step towards desegregation in American schools.
Biden insisted that his position is then incorrectly interpreted, and he is an active opponent of racism, but Harris was relentless.
“At that time in California, one little girl, a second grade public school, went every day to this bus. And this girl was — I,” continued the Senator.
The question Harris, if he refuses publicly on their actions and intentions at the beginning of his political career, Biden said that he opposed only the implementation of this policy at the Federal level, but had nothing against its use at the state level.
He also recalled that he served two terms as Vice-President, the first in U.S. history a black President Barack Obama.
Heavy artillery against trump
Another party favorite is Bernie Sanders a half hour defending his theory of free health care for all Americans.
Sanders is a socialist, and many of his ideas contradict the very basis of the American system of capital. However, it is popular among the electorate, and in the ranks of the party leadership, as his vision of domestic agendas directly contrary to the views of Donald trump.
Trump Sanders called the broadcast “a pathological liar and a racist.”
Got of the racism and the young mayor of the city of South bend, Indiana Pete Buttidzhichem. A Harvard graduate, a former officer in naval intelligence of the United States, openly gay Buttidzhich is considered a very strong competitor in the struggle of the twenties.
Criticize him for what he has failed to restore order in the power structures of the city: recently in South bend black man was shot by a white police officer.
Way to young
The two leaders of the race, Biden and Sanders, far beyond the 70: the first 76, second 77. Biden, for example, believes that the hallmark of a competent and consistent policy.
However, during the debate on it back in the distant past.
“I was six years old when Mr. presidential candidate [Joe Biden] spoke at the Convention of the Democratic party in California said, “It’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. It was true 32 years ago, but it is also true now,” said 38-year-old from California Congressman Eric Swalwell.
“I’m pretty tight still holding the torch,” retorted Biden, who, if he wins the election will become the oldest President of the United States.
In turn Kamala Harris several times hinted that it was time to give a chance to the woman to take the top job. Although for her the debate is also not gone smoothly, Harris had to answer questions about the time period when she served as attorney General of California (2011-2017).
Then she was accused of that when her prosecutors used false testimony, withheld evidence and lied under oath, and she did not conduct a proper investigation.
The result of two rounds: winners and losers
After two days of debate in the camp of the Democrats the winners of this stage became the Senator from California Kamala Harris, Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and former Minister of the Obama administration Julian Castro.
Harris was the best of all found moments for their remarks and used the most figurative examples in a number of important issues. For example, when talking about health care, she asked those present to introduce the mother of a sick child at the door of the intensive care unit, wondering if it’s worth it to pay for his insurance a lot of money, which now she could spend on treatment.
Elizabeth Warren was lucky to be part of her tens were easier, and she escaped many of the unpleasant issues that she certainly would have asked, if it is in the second group. She almost had to defend, and it only strengthened its position among the party favorites.
Mexican roots Julian Castro and his own story of the child migrants have helped him to emerge victorious in a verbal duel with the opponents on the very urgent issue of illegal migration.
Worst looked like Joe Biden — he got more all — ex-Congressman from Texas, Beto O’rourke, who sounded unconvincing on almost all issues.
All the others, except Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttidzhichem, too pumped up.
Sanders was Sanders, said his usual thing and never tripped. Buttidzhich sounded very reasonable and balanced. Apparently, his main battle is still ahead.
The Reaction Of The Trump
Donald trump, who watched the debate from Japan, where he participates in the G20 summit, said that from now on part of the Democrats in the presidential race can be considered a symbolic number.
“All the Democrats that voted to grant millions of illegal aliens unlimited medical services. How about you first take care of the citizens of America? This is the end of their race!”
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- The evening of 18 June, the trump officially announced the beginning of his campaign. The President’s supporters in Orlando (FL), which hosted the speech, began to take a turn for two days because no-one wanted to hear the President was more than seats in the hall.
- “We will continue to make America great again, and then we will to maintain America’s greatness. That’s why tonight, I stand before you announce the official beginning of my campaign for re-election as President of the United States. I promise you that I will never, never let you down,” said trump, referring to the audience.
- 59th U.S. presidential election will be held on 3 November 2020. The first meetings of party activists during the upcoming presidential campaign will be held in Iowa in early February, 2020. The Democratic Convention, which will nominate a presidential candidate, will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). Republicans will hold their Convention from 24 to 27 August 2020, in Charlotte (North Carolina).
- At the moment, trump is one of the two presidential candidates from the Republican party, a competition he tries to make a former Governor of Massachusetts William weld; for the right to be nominated from the Democratic party are fighting 24 candidates, of which the best known are former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.
- The first debate of potential candidates in US presidents from Democratic party on 26 June and was not too energetic. Ten of more than twenty contenders for the nomination met in Miami (FL), but, as noted by many experts, did not hurry to rush into battle, starting the conversation very General statements.