Got pregnant when already wearing another child
Jess found out she was pregnant, when her belly grew the child of a surrogate family.
As the doctors said, is the twin brother of this child, he’s just late in development.
The family already had 2 children. She raised them when her husband decided to take this step. Who would have thought that they would happen.
Everything was fine before she found out this shocking news.
Of course, doctors immediately thought the result of artificial insemination she has twins.
But, it turned out that it was her own child. It happens very rarely, but, as you can see, with that woman happened. Speaking medical terms, happened “overlay”.
So the day has come…
The woman gave birth to 2 children. They were very different, and it was proved by genetic analysis. Indeed, the second child was a biological child, Jesse.
But that’s not all. Surrogate family demanded compensation to return the child. The amount was rather big.
Thank God, all ended well, and soon the child returned to the real parents.
Of course, it was very hard to cope with the separation, but the spouses immense love and support of her family helped family.