Got some food and hit the jackpot: an American won $250 million in the lottery
August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
American Coach Stephanie from Greensboro, in North Carolina, went to the grocery in order to buy macaroni and cheese, and at the same time decided to take the lottery ticket was a winning one, according to UPI.
The woman shared that she believed in my victory just two days later.
“I remember I took off his glasses, rubbed his eyes and checked his ticket again. I tried to make sure I’m not dreaming,” he told Stephanie.
The lucky ticket brought Coach 250 thousand dollars.
The American admitted that he plans to spend the winnings on the renovation of bathrooms in your house.
