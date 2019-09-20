Got tangled in the wires and forget it: to embarrass Putin in Turkey
The head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin repeatedly embarrass during talks in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the leader of Iran Hassan Rouhani.
The related videos are actively spread in social networks. Thus, during the joint press conference Putin first became entangled in the wire from the earpiece, and then forgot the prepared speech.
In addition, network users drew attention to the exhausted form of Putin during talks with Erdogan.
“What are you some kind of runt slips?” “Overworked grandfather, he would have to rest,” “Perhaps, Erdogan oppression his line” What’s wrong with him?” “What kind of President are not very”, write the commentators.