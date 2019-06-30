Got to new York: the Ukrainians were a separate column for the first time at world pride (video)
In new York and several other US cities on Sunday were gay pride parades, on the 50 th anniversary of the clashes between police and visitors to the gay bar Stonewall Inn that marked the beginning of the modern movement for the rights of gays and lesbians. It is reported by Voice of America.
The new York parade attracted about three million viewers with rainbow flags. The streets were more than 650 groups, including civil society activists, corporate representatives, politicians and well — known cultural figures- a total of about 150 thousand people.
“I think we’ll have the biggest gay pride in the history of the globe”, stated city mayor bill De Blasio, a potential presidential candidate from the Democratic party, who is a staunch advocate of LGBT rights.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, the first lesbian in the office of the mayor, became one of the seven leaders of the Chicago parade.
History of the annual celebrations of gay rights comes on the backdrop of riots in June 1969, the reason for which was the repeated police raids on known gay bar Stonewall Inn, located in new York’s Greenwich village. Then events became a turning point in the struggle LGBTQ community for civil rights.
More modest Queer March “Liberation” (Queer Liberation March) has passed outside the bar on Sunday morning. The organizers said that gay pride parades are too commercialized and are held under very tight control.
As previously reported “FACTS”, June 23 in Kyiv hosted a major LGBT event in Kiev. Thousands of people marched through the Central streets of the capital in the March of equality. This year the main theme of the event was “Freedom. Unity. Struggle” and the main slogan — “Our tradition is freedom!”.
