Grace Elizabeth and Barbara Palvin admired luxury figures in seductive lingerie
Models present the autumn collection of the brand
Grace Elizabeth received the title of “angel” Victoria’s Secret this spring. Along with her to the ranks of the “angels” joined Barbara Palvin, alexina Graham and Leomi Anderson. Unfortunately, because of the brand and financial difficulties the girls this fall will not have to Shine in the famous show – as you know, it was canceled. However, the brand tries not to disappoint fans, having presented the new collection in time.
New – fall – line will be a real surprise for fans around the world. Designers have tried to make it as alluring and sensual, making also emphasis on natural fabrics and special design.
On the brand page in Instagram the announcement appeared in the fall collection. “Meet our most sensual collection in recent years, available in stores and online today.” In the movie starring the big stars of the brand: the already mentioned grace Elizabeth, candice Swanepoel, Taylor hill, Sara Sampaio and others. Fans filled the video with joyful comments. “I can’t wait!”, “I’ve been waiting for this all year!..”, – they write.