Graceful Natalie Portman will play the Female Thor
Chris Hemsworth at the festival Comic-Con solemnly handed hammer of Thor actress.
Famous Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman returns to kynoselen Marvel in the role of a Female Thor.
At the festival, Comic-Con, 2019 in San Diego, where Angelina Jolie has officially confirmed that will play in the new Marvel movie “the Eternal”, there was another unexpected news for fans of the comic.
So, that Natalie Portman was announced a Female Thor, and got a big hammer from the hands of Chris Hemsworth and the Director of the film the Secret of Waititi.
“Listen, pretty good.” — shared Natalie impressions of legendary guns.
It is reported that “female” version of Thor, which will also play Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will appear on screens in November 2021 and will be called “Thor: Love and thunder”
Note that Natalie Porman has already collaborated with Marvel studios, she played Jane foster in the first two films about the Torah, but according to media reports, because of a conflict with the Studio refused to come to the “Thor: the dark world”.