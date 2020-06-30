Grain exports: Ukraine beat last year’s record
Ukraine in the current marketing year (MG, July 2019 — June 2020) exported 56,2 million tons of grain, which is 13% higher than last season, when a record has been exported 49.7 million tons.
In particular, since July, Ukraine has increased export of wheat by 31 per cent to 20.4 million tonnes.
This is stated in the report of the Directorate of development of agrarian sector under the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine.
According to the report, as of June 26, Ukraine exported 56,2 million tons of grain and leguminous crops, while only prepared for export to 57.1 million tons of grain.
In “UZ” will transfer some workers to a shortened week
In particular, at the reporting date, Ukraine has supplied to foreign markets of 20.4 million tons of wheat (4.8 million tons, or 31% more than in the past MG), corn — 30,12 million tonnes (1.3 million tonnes, or 1% more), barley — 4.9 million tonnes (almost 35% more), rye — 8.2 million tons (80 million tons, or 91% less than last MG).
In addition, the flour exported 332,3 million tons, which is 10% more than in 2018-2019 MG. In particular, wheat flour — 329,8 thousand tons, which is almost 10% more than in the previous season.
As earlier reported, agrarians of Ukraine in 2018-2019 marketing year exported 49.7 million tons of grain, which was a record for all history of independence of the state.
Tender not far off: Ukraine is preparing a 12-year issue of Eurobonds in dollars
The Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine and the exporters plan to approve the export volumes of grain in 2020-2021 marketing year (MG, July 2020 — June 2021) and sign of July 1, a Memorandum.
The economy Ministry predicts the harvest of grain and leguminous crops in Ukraine in 2020 at 68 million tonnes, and oilseeds – 20 million tons.
telegraf.com.ua