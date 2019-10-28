Grammy-nominated rapper KARDi Bi will play in the new “fast and Furious”
Grammy-nominated rapper KARDi Bi debuted on the big screen in the film “Strippers”, and the days she has also joined the caste of the ninth “fast and Furious”. The star of the franchise VIN Diesel has hinted at this in your Instagram, then the information is officially confirmed.
In addition, the film will be back Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and others.
The premiere is scheduled for may 22, 2020.