Granddaughter of Alain Delon looks a lot like his grandfather
Alain Delon, recently suffered a stroke, has a granddaughter Alison Le Borges. A girl working as a model, inherited from his famous grandfather’s beautiful facial features.
83-year-old actor, who was considered a sex symbol of world cinema, in my life there were many women. Celebrity is the father of many children – he has three sons and a daughter. The average heir of Anthony Delon in a relationship with Marie-hélène Le Borges, a dancer of a cabaret Crazy Horse, was born the illegitimate daughter Allison, whom she raised alone. Star grandpa was in no hurry to meet her granddaughter, but when I saw her already grown, marveled at their similarity. The girl had inherited beautiful eyes famous relative and regular features. 33-year-old granddaughter of the legendary actor in an interview admitted when she sees her reflection in the mirror, immediately remembers his grandfather.
Alison Le Borges makes a career as a model and achieved great success in this field. Photographers who do not know her pedigree, you notice that it is a copy of Alain Delon. Thanks to the bright appearance, a relative of a movie star became the face of famous brands and appeared on the covers of glossy publications.
Granddaughter of actor never flaunted his relationship with the legendary figure. She prefers to lead a private life, likes beer, pizza, and loves his younger brother. Alison Le Borges admits, she feels like she “was born a model.”