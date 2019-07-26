Granddaughter Rotaru enjoys romantic break with boyfriend (photo)

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Granddaughter of the famous singer Sofia Rotaru, who for the first time in ten years, gave a concert in Kiev, Sonia Evdokimenko enjoys romantic break with a French boyfriend. Lovers happily spend time at the luxury Italian resort of Portofino. Sonia publishes in Instagram pics of the rest, shows slender figure in a swimsuit.

Sonia and mark spend time in the beautiful bays of the Ligurian sea.

“Fantastic day in Portofino”, — wrote under a photo of the granddaughter of the famous singer.

We will remind, 18-year-old Sonia Evdokimenko lives and studies in London, where she was often visited by famous parents and grandmother. The girl is building her career as a singer and model. In your birthday Sonia showed her boyfriend named mark was Dumenil. He graduated from the London business school, travels a lot around Europe, interested in sports and interested in modern art.

