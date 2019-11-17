Granddaughter Rotaru posed for the Russian edition and talked about life (photos)
The granddaughter of the legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru Sonia Evdokimenko, which recently showed spicy photo, boasted an interview for the Russian edition and new fotossesiya.
About their dreams and plans Sofia said peopletalk.ru. “My dream to go to Parsons School of design came true, so now I’m enjoying University and all local lifestyle”, — she shared.
Sophia noted that he enjoys Boxing. “A couple of months ago discovered Boxing. Now every week train with a trainer at Gotham Gym, and even go to Pilates. Always try to diversify your workouts, and push on its well-being”, — explained the girl.
She also said that she supports family. And live help rules. “I follow three main rules: to always be honest with yourself and with other people. Every day to give thanks for what we have. To overcome laziness”, she added.
About your lover to tell Sophia did not.
Recall, she meets a French businessman and collector Marco Dumenil.
