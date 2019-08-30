Granddaughter Rotaru will learn the basics of design
The charming granddaughter of the 72-year-old legend Sofia Rotaru, Sonya Evdokimenko rich spent the summer in Europe with her boyfriend Marco Dumenil, and then flew to USA and managed to “light up” bow in Manhattan. Now it became known and about why she came to America, she was enrolled in a prestigious school of design in new York city — Parsons The New School For Design. This was reported by her father, son of Sofia Rotaru Ruslan Evdokimenko in Instagram.
He published a photo of the happy daughter of the future designer with student ID in hand. It shows the name of the school and the photo of the girl.
“That’s the first day of school to our girls! Good luck to you and let everything be well”, — has signed a snapshot of a proud Papa Sony.
Members of the son Rotaru immediately began to congratulate the young student and leave for her warm words and wishes.
By the way, Parsons The New School For Design is one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions that produce designers. Among the graduates are many big names in the world of fashion – Tom Ford, Donna Karan, founders of the brand Dsquared — twins Dean and Dan Catena, and Marc Jacobs.
Moreover, the School was chosen by representatives of the “Golden youth” — the million heiress Nicky Hilton, stepdaughter Russian showman and TV presenter Ivan Urgant, Sofia, arrived in school last year, and also the daughter of a popular Russian actress Catherine Strizhenova, Anastasia. The tuition at Parsons The New School For Design starts from 46 thousand dollars.