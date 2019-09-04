Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru admired the slender legs in a black and white outfit
Granddaughter of national artist of Ukraine Sofia Rotaru was struck by the similarity to star grandmother.
Corresponding frame she has published on his page in Instagram.
So, on the published picture Sonia Evdokimenko posing in a black cardigan and short dress. It caused a violent reaction on the part of network users.
As previously reported, the granddaughter of national artist Sofia Rotaru Sonia Evdokimenko actively engaged in their profile on the social network Instagram. 18-year-old model often pleases subscribers of new photos from their travels around the world, and the beautiful places of London, which at the moment resides.
18-year-old Sonia Evdokimenko has published a new picture on his page in social network Instagram, where posing in a bright black and white outfit.