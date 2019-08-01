Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru emphasized the slender figure silk dress

| August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The girl was trying on a seductive outfit.

The granddaughter of Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru boasted to subscribers looking in a dress without underwear. Pictures Sonia Evdokimenko has published in Instagram.

“Come back. The pictures of nature bring me so much pleasure,” she said.

The published photo shows that the girl posing on the background of the field in a revealing white dress without underwear. This has caused a real stir among network users.

“Fire!”, “Beautiful girl”, “chic”, “straight, too, wanted such photos”, “very beautiful photo”, “no words”, “my God! To what do you good! This figurine fitted things look good!”, “just the top” “Queen” “as always – lovely,” they write.

