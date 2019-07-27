Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru enjoys vacation with boyfriend in Portofino
The pair managed to go sailing and enjoy the Ligurian sea
Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru, charming Sonia Evdokimenko spends summer vacation in beautiful Italy. She decided to visit the well-known luxury resorts in the country and to enjoy an active holiday by the sea. In the journey she traveled in the company of her boyfriend Marco were Dumenil. On the instagram page, the girl shared pictures taken in the Italian Portofino and showed how spends the time with loved ones.
On a bright photo of Sofia and Marco are engaged in water sports. The pair swims around, and before their eyes the rocky shores of the Ligurian sea.
“Fantastic day in Portofino”, – signed photo granddaughter of the legendary singer.
In the review members of the young beauty began to wonder why Sonya looks tanned against the backdrop of his beloved, but also appealed to the couple’s wishes.
“The tanned guy, and Sonia, that’s quite pale”, “Happiness to You, children!”, “Beautiful!”, “Lit by the sun beautiful!” “Fiancé?” – wrote commentators.
In the stories of Sofia and her boyfriend have shown more Kadrov from your busy day in Italy. The young people hired a private yacht, which was drifting on the waves. Marco could not resist and made a couple of shots of his beloved at the stern.
Sonya went for a stroll in Portofino in a light chiffon dress with a large floral pattern from the Ukrainian designer Lilia Poustovit. The girl posed amid if descended from pictures of little houses on the coast.