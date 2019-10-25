Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru impressed with chiseled figure
October 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Granddaughter of the famous Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, Sonia Evdokimenko, leads an active life in social networks. It is known that she is also involved in creativity, and has already recorded a few songs in their own performance, as well as Sonia is a model.
In the new frame, which she published in her Instagram, she poses in a bright room with a large window.
The relative of a celebrity: a white sweater and jeans. Completes a seemingly simple image massive earrings. Sonia makes a selfie in the mirror, thus showing your iPhone to the latest model.