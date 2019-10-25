Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru lit slender legs
18-year-old granddaughter, people’s artist Sofia Rotaru — model and singer Sonia Evdokimenko continues to haunt the imagination of his followers in social networks. In Instagram Sonia added racy photos in a revealing outfit. Girl posing sitting on back seat of the car. Girl sitting in a shiny mini dress with one sleeve. Sonia flexed her legs and threw them on the seat, showing off slim hips and a light leather shoes.
Downtown in the hot timing, signed Sonia.
Despite the fact that the photo is somewhat blurred, and it has paid subscribers Sony — followers noted that the girl outfit is gorgeous and sits on it perfectly.