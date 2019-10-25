Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru lit slender legs

| October 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

18-year-old granddaughter, people’s artist Sofia Rotaru — model and singer Sonia Evdokimenko continues to haunt the imagination of his followers in social networks. In Instagram Sonia added racy photos in a revealing outfit. Girl posing sitting on back seat of the car. Girl sitting in a shiny mini dress with one sleeve. Sonia flexed her legs and threw them on the seat, showing off slim hips and a light leather shoes.

Внучка Софии Ротару засветила стройные ножки

Downtown in the hot timing, signed Sonia.

Despite the fact that the photo is somewhat blurred, and it has paid subscribers Sony — followers noted that the girl outfit is gorgeous and sits on it perfectly.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr