Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru posed in spicy outfit

| August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Cousin of famous singer just a few months ago turned 18 and she’s already posing in increasingly skimpy outfits. She posted in the social network Instagram a shot of her posing in the woods. And even though all private parts covered by Sony, it is clear that she is pictured without a bra.

Fans of 18-year-old model abundantly commented on her photo. They praised her new look and appearance.

