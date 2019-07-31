Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru posed on nature
The granddaughter of the legendary Sofia Rotaru and her namesake, Sonia Evdokimenko enjoy vacations in Europe with her boyfriend Marco Dumenil. The girl regularly publishes colorful photos of the beautiful places of Italy and France, and shows how actively spends time on vacation. 18-year-old beauty also works as a model and frequently publishes pictures from their photo shoots. So, Sophia decided to share on the instagram page of a fresh batch of sensual summer staff in a wide-brimmed wicker hat on the field among the ears of corn.
The Sonia – white top made of natural fabric with thin straps and long white skirt.
The most natural makeup with the effect of his absence and literally glowing from within skin make a beautiful woman even more attractive, natural and sensual.
Under the accumulated a lot of comments with compliments. The photo reacted and the famous grandmother of a young model who decided to limit the eloquent smiles.
Members Sony are unable to take her eyes off of the girl and even asked her to publish more photos fresh photoset.
“To what do you good! This figurine fitted things look good!”, “And there are more in the nature? Lay out, please, see all photos!”, “Very beautiful picture! And who is the author?”, “No words”, “Chic directly, too, wanted such photos”, “Beautiful girl,” wrote a follower.
In the stories the young girl showed a couple of shots taken in natural prirod. So, she posed together with her lover and flaunted in front of the lens of the photographer in the pants and jacket on the head body. In addition, Sonya Flirty covered with hat bust, intriguingly lowered his camisole top, and lit the long slender legs.