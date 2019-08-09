Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru posed with the famous grandmother and brother

August 5, the legendary singer Sofia Rotaru celebrates her birthday. The star turned 72 years old. The occasion, she chose to meet with family and friends in a country house. Granddaughter of the artist and her namesake Sofia Yevdokymenko could not miss such a momentous for the whole family day. She recently arrived from Europe, where it rested with her lover Marco Dumenil in Kiev. By the way, the young man also visited the Ukrainian capital and was able personally to appreciate its attractions.

18-year-old granddaughter stars in stories Instagram posted a photo with his blossoming grandmother of the birthday girl and left for her a short greeting. Sonia posed in trendy turquoise shorts with a high rise, stressing her long slender legs, and white shirt a Flirty tied under the Breasts, shifting the emphasis in the image to a thin waist. The girl’s hair collected in a tail, and makeup natural.

Also in the picture you can see and brother of Sofia, the grandson of the singer, Anatoly, who, incidentally, also connected his life with music. Stellar Granny in the photo holding the phone near your ear, accepting congratulations.

“Our birthday girl. Happy birthday!” signed Sonia heartwarming family photo.

Also, she published the short video, which is drinking tea from delicate cups. “Ready for a long and debilitating day,” she signed the short video, hinting that the festival planned a rich program.

On the page in Instagram itself Sofia Mikhailovna also showed a touching picture with his grandchildren and white fluffy pet.

