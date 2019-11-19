Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru seriously engaged in Boxing
Became aware of a new craze that is discovered granddaughter Sofia Rotaru. Budding star started Boxing, developing their physical capabilities.
18-year-old Sofia Yevdokymenko different dedication. The heiress of a celebrity is not going to use my grandmother’s position, and aims to achieve on their own. She was beginning to do a convincing career as a model. Recently she was named the best among the rest at the event, Mercedes-Benz, held in Kiev. In addition, Often granddaughter Sofia Rotaru was invited to the other footage, thanks to which she became often flashed on the covers of glossy magazines. To achieve the goal of the model moved to new York, the world’s fashion capital. To monitor their appearance, she is actively involved in sports and recently got into Boxing and which also helps the model to shape the figure.
Sofia Yevdokymenko trying to evolve as a singer. She has already recorded several songs that were warmly received by critics and fans, but about his personal life, the actress tries not to tell outsiders. According to some, she has a serious relationship with a businessman from France Marco Dumenil.