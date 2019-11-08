Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru showed ample Breasts under the thin t-shirt (photo)
The granddaughter of the legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru Sonia Evdokimenko, which recently recorded the second song, published in social networks racy photos.
In front of the camera Sonia posed in a thin t-shirt that emphasized breast.
She also told how to spend their weekend. The girl dines with friends, cinema, visiting galleries, as well as riding her bike in the Park.
Recall that this year Sonia Evdokimenko began to study in the United States in the New school of design Parsons (Parsons The New School For Design).
