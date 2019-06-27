Granddaughter Sofia Rotaru showed her boyfriend
The granddaughter of the legendary Sofia Rotaru, 18-year-old Sonia Evdokimenko, striking bold appearance and happy to share in social networks the results of their photoshoots, because she is a model and also parallel to study in London and tries his hand in music, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
And if your talents young beauty shows the world that her personal life remains a mystery. During a recent weekend in Cannes, granddaughter Rotaru, however, made an exception and listed on a romantic Instagram photo in the arms of an imposing and handsome young man. It seems that the pair spent the weekend together. But who is this mysterious boyfriend?
The girl said in the photo’s gorgeous guy. It appeared to be a certain Marko would Dumenil. According to his page on the social network, a young man interested in art and graduated from the prestigious London school European Business School.
Marco also shares a joint photo with her granddaughter Rotaru. Here are a couple posing in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, considering the exhibits in one of London galleries.
It seems that young people spend a lot of time together and share common interests.
In addition, Marco was also present at the celebration of Sonia’s birthday party in may. Then at one table gathered the relatives of the girl – grandmother of Sofia Rotaru, dad Ruslan Edocument and mother Svetlana and older brother Anatoly. The celebration was held in London by The Arts Club.